Congress offers internship to “white” murderer: This is America

TEHRAN — If clearing a “white” murderer of all charges was not enough for you, take this one. Three U.S. congress members have offered an internship to the murderer.

On November 19, Madison Cawthorn, Matt Gaetz, and Paul Gosar offered an internship position to Kyle Rittenhouse, a teenager who killed two protestors in August 2020.

They offered the position after the 18-year-old Rittenhouse was found not guilty of the five counts he faces for shooting two protesters and injuring a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer.

The next day, Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., called for the expulsion of House Republicans who have offered the internship to Rittenhouse.

"Just being real: every day it feels more and more dangerous coming to work. Not only do these members fuel violence. Now they're actively recruiting someone whose sole qualification is killing people standing up for Black lives and getting away with it," Bush tweeted. "They must be expelled."

Bush included screenshots of three public offers to hire Rittenhouse as an intern from the Republican Reps. In response to the offers, Rittenhouse's criminal defense attorney said he thinks his client pursuing a career in politics would not be a "wise thing" to do.

To understand the true color of the United States, we must first get to know the “white” murderer, Kyle Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse, a member of an armed white militia, killed two anti-racism protesters after shooting them with an assault rifle as he was patrolling the streets, staying out after a curfew with the approval of police officers on duty at the time, who infamously handed out water to groups of armed civilian men who are part of militia groups.

The court found Rittenhouse not guilty for intentional homicide, reckless homicide, attempted intentional homicide among other counts. The judge even cleared Rittenhouse of a charge that he was a minor (aged 17 at the time of the shooting) in possession of a dangerous firearm. The courtroom claims he acted in self-defense but there was no accountability for even manslaughter which means the victims who lost their lives and their loved ones will not see any justice.

The representatives who offered the internship position to Rittenhouse are known for their racism. Just last week, Cori Bush asked for expulsion of Paul Gosar, one of the Congressmen who offered an internship job to Rittenhouse, for posting and edited anime that portrayed killing minority representative, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Gaetz, one of Trump’s biggest fans and a “white supremacy” theory supporter and advocate, has a long record of racist comments. He is a big supporter of “great Replacement Theory,” introduced on live TV by Fox News host, Tucker Carlson. Basically, the idea says that white Americans are being replaced by non-European ethnicities in service of a grand political project by the Democratic Party. It's a deeply racist idea that presupposes white people are the "real Americans".

The theory neglects Native Americans as real and original Americans.

It also says that all immigrants vote monolithically for the Democratic Party.

When the theory first broke out, many people called on Fox News to fire Carlson, but Gaetz rose to support him.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) asked Fox News to fire Carlson, but Gaetz said that ADL is being racist.

The biggest racist and white supremacist of all time, Donald Trump went even so far as to congratulate the white murderer as well as praising the court’s verdict.

Trump has stirred up racism in America for the past 6 years by motivating white supremacist groups, but one must not think that the issue is personal. Systemic racism has always been the main problem in the United States.

Although the U.S. tries to portray a rosy picture of itself, the bitter truth was what we all witnessed on November 20: White people can kill and receive job offers while minorities are being stumped.