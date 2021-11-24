Sugar import falls 12% as domestic production rises

TEHRAN- Iran’s import of sugar fell 12 percent during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-November 21), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, an official with the Government Trading Corporation of Iran (GTC) announced.

Hojjat Barat-Ali, the director-general of GTC for distribution and sales coordination, put the eight-month sugar import at 758,000 tons and said the drop in import occurred as the result of increase in domestic production.

With good planning for domestic production and proper import of this commodity, the current state of the country's sugar inventory is in a safe condition, the official further reiterated.

