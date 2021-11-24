Gianni Infantino to attend Iran’s match with Iraq

TEHRAN - FIFA president Gianni Infantino will travel to Tehran on Jan. 27, 2022 to attend the match between Iran and Iraq in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Group A leaders Iran will qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup for the third time in a row if defeat the Iraqi team at the Azadi Stadium.

Infantino was supposed to travel to Tehran in early 2020 but the travel was canceled due to COVID-19 limitations.

It seems the FIFA president is going to see the Iranian women in the stadium watching the match since he has previously said women have to be allowed into the stadiums in Iran.