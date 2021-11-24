Talks held to facilitate trade

TEHRAN — Iran’s top diplomat for economic affairs met on Wednesday with certain officials responsible for facilitating economic trade.

Mehdi Safari held talks with Alireza Peyman Pak, Deputy Industry Minister and Head of the Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), representatives of the Food and Drug Administration, Vice President for Science and Technology, heads of 26 organizations and large companies producing drugs and medical equipment and manufacturers of medical equipment.

The meeting examined the existing barriers to exporting the products of these companies and ways to facilitate the process, especially ways that the foreign ministry could help reduce such hurdles, as well as cooperation to develop exports of pharmaceutical products and medical equipment.

Safari stated that the Foreign Ministry has taken the necessary measures to introduce the products of Iranian companies in other countries, paying attention to the barter of Iranian products in the export process and creating legal grounds for Iranian companies in other countries.

He also expressed the readiness of the foreign ministry and Iran’s diplomatic missions abroad to help resolve the problems and develop the export of pharmaceutical products and medical equipment.

For his part, Peyman Pak announced that the TPO and the Ministry of Industry and Commerce are ready to help remove obstacles for export of such products.

Also in the meeting, the heads of syndicates and CEOs of drug companies, including those active in producing nanotech drugs and producers of complementary drugs, as well as manufacturers of medical equipment and pharmaceutical and chemical raw materials raised the most important challenges facing exporters.

Maritime-rail transit meeting held at the Foreign Ministry

Later on Wednesday, a meeting on maritime-rail transit was held at the Foreign Ministry.

Chaired by Safari and attended by representatives of public and private sectors in the field of rail and maritime transport, the sides discussed pressing issues related to trade.

Due to the growing demands for the transfer of container cargo from the Far East to Central Asia and the Caucasus, Russia and Europe through the southern ports of Iran, it was decided that the economic officials draw out an operational plan to facilitate the importing and exporting process.

