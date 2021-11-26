Beiranvand wins Guinness record for world's longest throw

TEHRAN – Iran international goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand entered the Guinness Book of World Records on Thursday for “the world's longest throw”.

The 29-year-old goalie set the record during a FIFA World Cup qualifying match against South Korea at the Azadi stadium on Oct. 11, 2016.

Iran, headed by Carlos Queiroz, qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Beiranvand threw the ball as far as 61 m 26mm.

He currently plays in Portuguese club Boavista on loan from Belgian club Royal Antwerp.