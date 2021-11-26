Iran plans to develop space industry

TEHRAN – President Ebrahim Raisi has highlighted the importance of developing the national space industry, calling on the related organizations to join hands in this regard.

In the first meeting of the Supreme Council of Space on Friday, Raisi emphasized the need for more proper policy-making and drawing a roadmap for the development of the country's space industry, IRIB reported.

In the past, the space industry was the only manifestation of the power of nations, but today it is considered as one of the economic drivers and in the near future it will be part of the governance infrastructure in various fields of trade, economy, and security, he stated.

With the efforts of the professional and expert youth, good efforts have been made in the space industry, however, we are far from a real position in this field, he added.

Today, knowledge-based companies, as well as industry, trade, agriculture, and tourism sectors can use space services for their development and growth. Moreover, the space industry can be used to overcome climate problems such as water scarcity, he said.

Raisi stressed the low-cost indigenization of the space industry and said that "All sectors active in this industry should work together, use each other's experiences and avoid parallel work, to realize the order of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei in order to launch a satellite into an orbit of 36,000 km.

Of course, achieving this goal will take at least 10 years, but we are sure that with the help of experts and the support of the government, it will be sooner achieved, he added.

Before the meeting, the president visited the latest achievements of the country's space industry.

FB/MG