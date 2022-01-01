Foreign Ministry: No UN resolution bans Iran’s space research program

TEHRAN — No UN Security Council resolution has banned Iran from conducting a space research program and related tests including in the field of satellite carriers, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement on Saturday.

Khatibzadeh made the remarks in response to media hype by some U.S. and European officials regarding Iran’s launch of three research devices into space upon the home-grown Simorgh satellite carrier on Thursday.

According to the Foreign Ministry website, Khatibzadeh said the Iranian people have an “inalienable right” to scientific and research advancements, particularly in the field of aerospace, and such meddling statements will not be able to obstruct their will to progress.

Therefore, he added, invoking United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 is a pointless fallacy and essentially false.

As it has been specified earlier, Iran is entitled to use peaceful technologies for scientific research purposes in line with international law and, in this regard, it will not wait for the opinions of governments which seek to impose their views on others, the spokesman remarked.

He went on to say that the Iranian people and government appreciate the homegrown scientific innovations and peaceful technologies developed by their scientist in the field of aerospace under illegal and unfair sanctions.

The U.S., Germany and France have criticized the launch. The French Foreign Ministry claimed the satellite launch was in breach of UN Security Council resolutions.

"These activities are all the more regrettable as they come at a time when we are making progress in the nuclear negotiations in Vienna," the ministry said.

While the rocket launch was for civilian purposes the U.S. claimed it “remains concerned with Iran's development of space launch vehicles, which pose a significant proliferation concern."

A German diplomat also said such launches could be used to test technology for ballistic missiles.



