Iran hopes calm will return to Kazakhstan

TEHRAN— Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh reacted to the recent unrest in Kazakhstan, expressing hope that tranquility will return to the Eurasian country.

In response to a question by journalists regarding the latest situation in Kazakhstan, Saeed Khatibzadeh said that as Tehran has reiterated time and again, stability and security of Kazakhstan is of high importance and “we hope that calm will be restored to the country as soon as possible.”

Khatibzadeh added it’s obvious the current developments in Kazakhstan are an internal affair but some foreign parties, by taking advantage of the situation, are seeking to stoke the unrest and destabilize the country.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman expressed confidence that the “intelligent” people and government of the “brotherly and friendly neighboring country of Kazakhstan will give an appropriate response to attempts by foreign ill-wishers.”

