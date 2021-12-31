Iran censures Israeli regime’s provocative move in Occupied Golan

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Ministry has denounced the Israeli regime’s provocative move to hold a cabinet meeting in the occupied Golan Heights that belongs to Syria.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh described this act by the Zionists as “provocative”, stressing that the occupied Golan Heights is an integral part of the Arab Republic of Syria in line with numerous United Nations Resolutions, especially UN Security Council Resolution 497.

Khatibzadeh added the UN General Assembly has underlined this “undeniable reality” every year that the Golan Heights is part of the Syrian territory.

Settlement expansions and an increase in the number of migrant Zionists in the Occupied Golan Heights cannot change this reality, he said, adding Zionist settlers should understand that they cannot remain in occupied territories forever, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

He also reaffirmed the Islamic Republic’s solidarity with as well as its unwavering and iron-clad support for the Arab Republic of Syria in this regard.

On December 26, Israeli regime prime minister Naftali Bennett’s cabinet voted in favor of a plan that aims to build 7,300 settler homes in Golan over a five-year period. The decision was taken during the cabinet meeting in Golan.

It aims to attract roughly 23,000 new Zionist settlers to the area occupied during the Six Day War in 1967.

Israel annexed the territory on December 14, 1981, in a move not recognized by the international community.