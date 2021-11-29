Iran’s nuclear chief dismisses reports that talks with Grossi failed

TEHRAN – Mohammad Eslami, chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), has dismissed as untrue claims that the recent talks in Tehran between Iran and IAEA director general Rafael Grossi failed.

However, Eslami told reporters late on Friday, that some issues required more time to be finalized in talks between Iran and the IAEA.

Grossi held talks with Eslami and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Tuesday. Grossi described his talks in Tehran as constructive and said the IAEA is seeking to “continue and deepen our dialogue with the government of Iran.”

Eslami also said those who left the 2015 nuclear deal – officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action - have no right to make any comment about the TESA Karaj Complex, a centrifuge component manufacturing workshop in north-central Iran.

Iran’s nuclear chief says those who left the JCPOA have no right to comment on the Karaj facility

"The Karaj facility is an issue related to the JCPOA and those who did not adhere to their commitments and withdrew from the deal have no right to comment on the facility. Therefore, this is something that the Islamic Republic will never accept," Eslami said, according to Press TV.

The AEOI chief made the remarks while speaking to reporters after some media outlets claimed that Grossi has failed to reach a deal with Iran over renewed access to key nuclear sites.

He said Iran holds "transparent" negotiations with the IAEA based on the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreements (CSA) and the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

'Iran firm on constructive cooperation with IAEA based on CSA’

The acting head of Iran’s mission in the Vienna-based IAEA also said on Friday that Tehran is resolute on continuing constructive cooperation with the IAEA in line with its commitments under the CSA.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to its commitments under the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement with the Agency and has made its utmost efforts in this regard to allay the Agency’s technical concerns," Mohammad Reza Ghaebi said.

"Iran has also voluntarily continued its various practical and constructive interactions with the Agency and has cooperated closely with the Agency to address issues related to a number of unimportant issues,” Ghaebi said, adding, “Unfortunately, Iran's positive and constructive approach has not been responded to properly by the Agency, which could impede future interactions between the two sides."

The Iranian diplomat emphasized that Iran has never decreased its interactions with the IAEA under the CSA.

He insisted on Iran’s long-held position that observing the principles of independence, impartiality and professionalism would play a very important role in serving the interests of Tehran and the UN nuclear watchdog alike.

Ghaebi urged all IAEA member states to heed the Agency's long-term interests and avoid any political interference.

In a tweet earlier on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Tehran and the UN nuclear agency have reached an agreement in principle to resolve their outstanding issues.

The top Iranian diplomat described his talks with the IAEA chief as "cordial, frank and fruitful" and said they "reached good agreements on continuing cooperation."