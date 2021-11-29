Boosting maritime tourism needs careful planning, deputy minister says

TEHRAN – A carefully planned strategy is needed to promote maritime tourism on Iran’s northern and southern coasts, the deputy tourism minister has announced.

The country should focus on developing its maritime tourism sector while preparing upstream documents, Ali-Asghar Shalbafian said, ILNA reported on Monday.

Operational measures should be taken with the aim of increasing the motivation of private investors, the official added.

“By partnering with the private sector in the maritime industry, and promoting the implementation of executive measures, even if they are small and infrequent, we will increase motivation to work in the field,” he explained.

In order for maritime tourism to flourish, there has to be interaction and coordination at all levels of government and the private sector, he noted.

Coastal and maritime tourism

Over the past couple of years, the Islamic Republic has made various efforts to exploit maritime tourism potential by developing hospitality infrastructures, diversifying sea routes, and drawing private sector investors along its vast southern coasts.

Prosperous maritime tourism could help the county to meet its ambitious target of attracting 20 million annual tourists by 2025. It also keeps an eye on tourism developments in the Caspian Sea in the north.

Back in February, the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop maritime tourism and make the best use of its potential in the southern and northern coasts of the country.

Promoting the culture of using the sea as a tool to increase social vitality, development of coastal activities in the form of environmentally-friendly plans and programs, and creating the necessary grounds for cooperation and exchange of knowledge and information was also among the topics of the agreement.

ABU/MG