Youth ministry, UNODC to launch “Line up, Live up” program

TEHRAN – The Ministry of Sport and Youth in cooperation with the Drug Control Headquarters and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), will launch the “Line up, Live up” program to prevent social harm among young adults.

UNODC worked with international experts to develop an evidence-informed, sport-based life skills training program called “Line Up Live Up”. The program aims to address risk factors associated with crime, violence, and substance use, such as poor behavioral control.

The theory of change behind the program asserts that building cognitive, emotional, and social skills among youth, and increasing knowledge on the consequences of crime and substance use, will also strengthen pro-social attitudes and ultimately pro-social behavior.

The “Line Up, Live Up” curriculum includes a 10-session manual and additional materials available in several languages to assist coaches, trainers, and others working with young people to deliver life skills training to youth aged 13 – 18 years. Working in close partnership with multiple actors at the national and local level, UNODC implements “Line Up, Live Up” in a variety of settings, including schools, community centers, sports clubs, and juvenile facilities.

The program is being implemented in multiple countries across Africa, Central Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, West Asia and North Africa.

The program is on the agenda of the Ministry of Sport and Youth and Drug Control Headquarters, the title of which is changed to “dynamic life”.

FB/MG