IRCS in Sierra Leone to combat typhoid, malaria

TEHRAN – The medical team of the Red Crescent Society (IRCS) started to provide services in order to fight the spread of typhoid and malaria in Sierra Leone.

Due to the high prevalence of typhoid and malaria in East Africa, the IRCS health team, in order to combat the spread of the disease, transferred the suspected cases to medical centers, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society provides medical services to people in 13 Asian, African, and Latin American countries. Teaching personal hygiene, the IRCS deployed a fully equipped medical team to provide free health services and attend schools to identify people with symptoms of fever, headache, Nausea and diarrhea and refer them to medical clinics.

IRCS services worldwide

At present, the Iranian Red Crescent Society provides medical services to people in 13 Asian, African, and Latin American countries.

Currently, some 14 medical facilities are offering humanitarian, relief, and health services to the deprived people in 13 countries, including Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates, Bolivia, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Congo, Kenya, Lebanon, Mali, Niger, and Ecuador.

The IRCS polyclinic center includes various departments such as laboratory, pharmacy, radiology and physiotherapy, and general practitioners along with obstetricians, gynecologists, internal medicine, pediatrics, ophthalmologists, and dentists.

One of the most important points in establishing medical centers abroad is that all of these centers are self-governing and earn their income by providing services to patients in the mentioned countries,” Karim Hemmati, IRCS head, noted on January 13.

