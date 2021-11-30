MP says provocative act won’t affect Iran’s position in Vienna

TEHRAN — A senior Iranian MP has said certain provocative acts by the West, such as creating unrest in the country or making borders insecure, will not affect Tehran’s position in the Vienna talks.

“These measures will have no effect on the talks,” Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini, spokesman for the parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told Mehr on Tuesday.

Meshkini also said, “The Islamic Republic does not negotiate in Vienna. It only asks questions and the P5+1 must answer.”

The talks for lifting sanctions on Iran were resumed on Monday after a five-month break. The talks are chaired by Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and Enrique Mora, the European Union political director.

The parliamentary committee spokesman added if the West wants to settle the sanctions issue with Iran, it must first clarify its position toward the JCPOA, the official name for the 2015 nuclear deal.

The European countries easily allowed Donald Trump to leave the JCPOA, and not only did they not lift the sanctions, but they also increased the sanctions.

Pointing to the cruelty of sanctions on Iran amid the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, the MP also said, “According to international law, civilians are safe from attack in war, but the Iranian people were not safe from attack in the economic war. The United States and the West did not allow Iran to import vaccines and drugs.”



He concluded by saying that if the West does not observe the principles of negotiations, including the implementation of agreement and mutual respect or invent pretexts again, Iran has other options on the table.

“We will force the West and the United States to accept the Iranian nation as a global superpower. Some major Asian countries have accepted this reality today,” he concluded.

