Two Para snowboarders qualify for 2022 Paralympics

TEHRAN – Two Iranian Para snowboarders Sedigheh Rouzbeh and Pouria Khaliltash booked their places at the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games in Landgraaf in the Netherlands.

Rouzbeh clocked 52.77 second in the women’s SB-LL2 class and won a berth in the Games. Khaliltash also booked his place in the prestigious event with a time of 43.69 in the men’s SB-UL class.

Athletes from 24 countries competed in two banked slalom races from Nov. 28 to 30 in the Netherlands.

The 2022 Winter Paralympics, officially known as the XIII Paralympic Winter Games and commonly known as Beijing 2022 Paralympic Games is an international winter multi-sport event for disabled athletes that is scheduled to take place in Beijing, People's Republic of China, from March 4 to 13, 2022.