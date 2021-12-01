Iran, Azerbaijan discuss ongoing joint projects

TEHRAN - Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyed Abbas Mousavi has said the latest status of 15 major joint projects between the two countries were reviewed in a meeting with the Azeri deputy prime minister.

According to Mousavi, his meeting with Shahin Mustafayev came following the meeting of the Presidents of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Azerbaijan on the sidelines of the 15th ECO Summit in Turkmenistan’s capital Ashgabat on Sunday, Mehr News Agency reported.

"One day after the fruitful meeting between President Ebrahim Raeisi with Ilham Aliyev, I met with Shahin Mustafayev, first deputy prime minister, to follow up on the agreements reached by the two leaders," Mousavi wrote in a post on his Twitter account.

"The two neighboring countries currently have 15 important joint projects, the latest status of which was reviewed [in the meeting]," he added.

Speaking to the media after his meeting with President Raeisi, Aliyev had announced his country’s willingness to expand economic relations with Iran.

On the sidelines of President Raisi’s visit to Ashgabat, the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also met and held talks with Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.

After this meeting, Amir-Abdollahian pointed out that the relations between the two countries of Iran and Azerbaijan go beyond two mere neighbors, describing the two nations as relatives to each other.

