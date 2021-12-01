Tehran, Damascus ink trade, industrial cooperation documents

TEHRAN – Iran and Syria have signed four documents to boost cooperation in the fields of trade and industry, especially areas related to standards, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin inked the documents at the end of the two countries’ joint economic and industrial committee meetings which were held in the Syrian capital, IRNA quoted the head of the Iranian Trade Promotion Organization, Alireza Peyman Pak, as saying.

Two of the documents were signed for cooperation in the field of standards, he noted.

The official added that during his three-day visit to Syria, Fatemi Amin also visited the Iranian Business Center and Iran Center of Technology and Innovation in Damascus.

He also paid a visit to Adra industrial Park and the joint automobile manufacturing project between Iran and Syria, as well as the Iranian Kaveh Glass Factory in this industrial park, according to Peyman Pak.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Fatemi Amin arrived in Damascus on Monday to attend the Iran-Syria Joint Economic Committee meeting and also to launch the country’s exclusive exhibition in Damascus.

Upon arrival, Fatemi Amin met with the Syrian Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Mohammad Samer al-Khalil.

During his visit, the minister met with senior Syrian officials, including the minister of interior, the minister of finance, as well as the minister of oil and mineral resources to discuss ways to expand economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

Over the past few years and since the end of the war in Syria, Tehran and Damascus have been taking major steps for expansion of mutual trade ties, and Syria has become one of the major focal points regarding the Iranian government’s plans for boosting non-oil exports to the region.

The two countries have been pursuing the implementation of a free trade agreement signed between the two sides back in 2010 after years of postponement.

EF/MG