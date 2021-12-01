Bonyadifar to officiate Tehran derby

TEHRAN – Mooud Bonyadifar will referee the match between Esteghlal and Persepolis football teams.

The Tehran derby will be held on Matchday 8 of Iran Professional League (IPL) in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Saturday.

Bonyadifar, 36, has been officiating in Iran Professional League (IPL) for seven seasons and has been on the international list since 2013.

He will be assisted by Hassan Zahiri and Alireza Ildorom in this match.

Persepolis sit second in the table, two points adrift of leaders Sepahan and Esteghlal are fifth in the standing, one point behind Persepolis.

The Iranian giants have played each other 96 times with Esteghlal narrowly lead the encounters by 26 wins to 25 with 45 draws.