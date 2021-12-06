TEHRAN – About two months ago, Iran football team head coach Dragan Skocic spoke frankly about the fact that the country’s footballers are technically-good but they need to grow up tactically, however, some critics attacked him for what he said about the football.

If you watch Tehran derby between Esteghlal and Persepolis, you will definitely find out ‘what Skocic talks about when he talks about Iran’s tactical deficiency’.

Yes, he is right about Iran’s football since the despicable performance of the most popular teams proved that the Iranian footballers and coaches need to grow up in terms of tactics. The match finished in a shameful goalless stalemate.

Esteghlal and Persepolis coaching staff, at the post-match news conference, believed that the referee’s decisions went against their teams. In my opinion, they should be embarrassed by what their teams did onto the field.

Earlier in the day, West Ham defeated Chelsea 3-2 at the London Stadium in London derby and later in the day, Borussia Dortmund lost to Bayern Munich 3-2 in a thrilling Der Klassiker at the Signal Iduna Park.

Football needs excitement, technology, beautiful stadiums, jubilant fans, goals and the players and coaches who know what they do. We are not talking about Iran’s football.

Carlos Queiroz and Dragan Skocic helped Iran’s football to grow up over the last 10 years in terms of tactics but I believe that the Iranian coaches must learn more about their jobs.

Yes, Skocic is right about Iran’s tactical deficiency.