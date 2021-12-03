Israeli sabotage takes new turn

TEHRAN— As Iran presented two drafts of agreements to the Joint Commission and P4+1 in Vienna, prospects of reaching a possible agreement between all sides seem more within reach. However, feeling at risk, the Israelis are trying to jeopardize the Vienna talks by making provocative remarks and visits to the countries opposing the JCPOA in its entirety.

Referring to such moves, Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani told Al Jazeera correspondent in Vienna, “There are external actors [The Zionist regime] making efforts to disrupt the talks.”

Bagheri Kani also told Al Jazeera that “Israel won’t even dream of attacking Iran because it would cease to exist,” referring to a report published by Associated Press on December 2.

In that report, an Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to comment publicly, said that Israel still considers a military strike against Iran to be a viable option and is preparing for all scenarios.

In a video interview with Ynet on Thursday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz expressed confidence that U.S. President Joe Biden will keep his vow not to allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons.

“I think that the United States, as a world leader, will honor its promises and accept its responsibilities... I don't believe we are alone,” he stated.

“I believe we should constantly be prepared for the possibility of finding ourselves alone. I reiterate that a strike (on Iran) is an option. It is not required to be the first one.”

He stated that if no progress is made on the matter, “the world, the region, and the State of Israel will have no choice but to act, and it might happen.”

In another act of sabotage, Mossad chief David Barnea claimed on Thursday that the agency will take whatever steps are necessary to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

“Iran will not obtain nuclear weapons – not in the near future, and not ever. That is my promise, and it is Mossad's vow as well.”

He made the remarks while attending a ceremony recognizing exemplary agents alongside Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and President Issac Herzog.

His remarks came as Iran and major powers attempted to resurrect a 2015 deal in Vienna that would have curtailed Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for respite from U.S., and EU economic sanctions.

Responding to the provocative moves made by the Israelis, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh tweeted on Thursday that the delegation present in Vienna will not receive instructions from Tel Aviv.

“As #ViennaTalks advances, Israeli regime shows its true color again, calling for immediate halt of negotiations. Not surprising. Dialogue is always despised by the regime whose genesis is based on war, tension & terror. Delegates in Vienna won't take instruction from Beit Aghion.”

In another move to further endanger a possible agreement in Vienna, Israeli “Defense Minister” (read that as War Minister) Benny Gantz's office said Thursday that he will fly to Washington next week for a series of discussions with key American officials amid escalating tensions with Iran.

Gantz was to meet with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

According to his office, the defense minister will travel to the United States late Wednesday night and will “hold a series of talks concentrating on security matters” in Washington.

The current round of Vienna talks concluded with European delegations asking for time to consult with their respective capitals. Iran has made its move by offering drafts of agreements. It is expected from P4+1 to not fall into another Israeli trap when returning to Vienna next week.

