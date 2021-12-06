Vocalist Alireza Qorbani to return to live shows in Germany, Switzerland

TEHRAN – Iranian vocalist Alireza Qorbani has announced two concerts in Germany and Switzerland this month in what will be one of his few live performances since the COVID-19 pandemic.

His first concert will be performed at Kultur- und Kongresszentrum Liederhalle Stuttgart Mozart-Saal, in Stuttgart on Saturday.

Théâtre du Léman in Genève, Switzerland, will host his fans on December 16.

“After a long time, we have an opportunity to resume our concert tours with ‘Sing with Me’ outside of Iran,” Qorbani said in a post on his Instagram on Sunday.

“As you know, we were performing part of the concert tour ‘Sing with Me’ in Tehran when the pandemic, unfortunately, hit Iran and the world; as a result, all artistic events were postponed,” he added.

“We had plans to give more performances of this kind, but due to the uncertain conditions, they were unfortunately canceled or postponed,” he stated.

“Now, we’re keen to take this opportunity to warmly receive you, the art aficionados, in Stuttgart on December 11 and Geneva on December 16,” he said.

Qorbani is scheduled to perform pieces from his latest album “Sing with Me” composed by Hessam Nasseri.

In an announcement, the organizers of the Stuttgart performance said, “The ‘Sing with Me’ concert includes the most beautiful, prominent and audible songs of Alireza Qorbani that will undoubtedly remain in your memory.”

The announcement called Qorbani “a great artist deeply rooted in the tradition but also of an insatiable curiosity and a large open-mindedness with respect to the other cultures.”

Qorbani and Azerbaijani singer Alim Qasimov gave a joint concert on September 30 during the 18th edition of the Konya International Mystic Music Festival at the Seljuk Congress Center of the Turkish town of Konya.

Earlier in December 2020, Qorbani and Qasimov released a duet single entitled “Rababi” featuring a poem by Rumi.

The two vocalists have sung both in Persian and Azerbaijani together in the song composed by Hessam Nasseri.

He has participated in several international projects in Europe like Le Rhythm De La Parole, SOUFFLES DU MONDE, Ivresses-le Sacre de Khayyam with Tunisian singer Dorsaf Hamdani, concerts with the Dusseldorf Symphony Orchestra, Kamel Orchestra Vienna and the Vancouver Opera Orchestra.

Photo: A poster for Iranian vocalist Alireza Qorbani’s concerts in Germany and Switzerland.

MMS/YAW