Iran’s security chief says U.S. seeking to revive ISIS

TEHRAN - Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said on Tuesday that the United States is seeking to reenergize the terrorist ISIS group.

Ali Shamkhani made the remarks in a meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad who made an official two-day visit to Tehran on Monday and Tuesday.

"The United States is very exasperated regarding the collapse of Daesh in Syria and Iraq and the victory of the Resistance Front, which has consolidated the strategic power of this front and is looking for creating new crises," Shamkhani remarked, according to ISNA.

The representative of the Leader at the SNSC called the plot to create a security crisis in Syria an American-Zionist plot and warned of its dangerous consequences, which could jeopardize the security of the entire region.

The SNSC secretary added that the occupation of Syria by any country would cause insecurity and spread of violence.

"The fate of any aggression and occupation in history has been nothing but retreat and humiliating defeat," Admiral Shamkhani asserted.

Shamkhani also condemned the Zionist regime's continued violation of the Syrian sovereignty, describing such acts as a continuation of the regime's brutal aggression against Palestine and Lebanon.

Syria’s military says Israeli fighter jets fired missiles on the Syrian port of Latakia, damaging containers.

The attack took place at 1:23am local time on Tuesday (23:23 GMT Monday), the SANA news agency quoted a military source as saying.

"Resistance and valorous confrontation are the only way to repel the Zionist cancer from the region."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Shamkhani highlighted the strategic relations between Iran and Syria in the political and security areas. He also underscored the need to expand ties to other sectors, especially the economic ones.

Foreign Minister Mekdad, for his part, hailed Tehran for its full support to the Syrian people and government and said, "With the defeat of the united terrorism front and the restoration of relative stability in Syria, a new chapter in cooperation between the two countries has commenced with the priority of economic relations."

The senior Syrian diplomat called the illegal U.S. military presence in Syria a violation of the principle of sovereignty and encroachment on the country's territorial integrity, stating that the United States sought to revive terrorist groups to prevent durable stability in Syria.

Mekdad termed the continuation of the Zionist regime's machination in the region and the repeated military aggression against Syria a real example of state terrorism and a provocative act, stressing, "Terrorism, military aggression and oppressive sanctions cannot disrupt the will of the Syrian people to resist the enemies' coercion and avarices."

Referring to abundant economic capacities by the two countries, the Syrian foreign minister called for an increase in presence of Iranian public and private companies in the Syrian market.

‘Dangerous U.S. occupation of Syria’s northeastern, southern parts must end’

In a meeting late on Monday with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf Syria’s foreign minister said occupation of northeastern and southern parts of his country by U.S. forces is dangerous and must come to an end.

Elaborating on the efforts made by Damascus to put an end to occupation of certain regions in the northwestern part of the country, Syria’s top diplomat added, “U.S. occupationism in northeastern and southern parts of Syria is also dangerous and must end,” Press TV reported.

“They are trying to impose their dominion and colonialism on our countries through soft war and with the help of their various tools in the region, including nongovernmental organizations that are affiliated to them, economic instruments and paying off certain people,” the Syrian foreign minister said.

He emphasized that the U.S. was forced to leave certain parts of the region after their failure to advance its goals through terrorism, direct interference in regional countries and establishing military bases, and it is now resorting to other means to achieve its goals.

The Syrian foreign minister said the U.S. has imposed inhumane sanctions on Iran, Syria and other countries in order to bring them to their knees, adding that Washington seeks to obtain whatever it has failed to achieve through military approaches via such bans.