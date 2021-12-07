Vienna talks on lifting sanctions to start on Thursday

TEHRAN - Iran and other remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear deal along with the U.S. are set to start a new round of negotiations on Thursday, December 9, in Vienna, Austria.

The talks are aimed at securing a removal of the illegal sanctions imposed by the U.S. on Iran after Donald Trump unilaterally quit the deal.

Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran’s chief negotiator to the Vienna talks, who is in Moscow for talks with Russian officials, announced on Tuesday the finalized date and said Tehran’s two proposed drafts put forward during the seventh round of talks with the other signatories to the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), can seriously advance the negotiation process, according to Press TV.

He added that he “saw it necessary to hold consultations with Russian officials so that we will continue the negotiations on Thursday in a progressive and constructive atmosphere.”