IRICA head visits Armenia, Georgia to explore customs co-op

TEHRAN – A high-ranking Iranian delegation led by Head of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Mehdi Mirashrafi traveled to Armenia to review mutual interests.

The Iranian delegation entered Armenia through the Moghri border crossing, in which Mirashrafi held talks with the border authorities to get more familiar with the services rendered to Iranian citizens and traders at the border.

Upon arrival in Armenia, he met with the Chairman of the Revenue Committee of Armenia to discuss customs issues, exchange trade information, and follow up on previous agreements.

During his stay in Armenia, the IRICA head also met Armenian Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan and Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Gnel Sanosyan.

He also had a meeting with Iranian businessmen and economic activists living in Armenia.

Mirashrafi then left Armenia for Georgia on Friday Morning.

