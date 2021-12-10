TEHRAN — According to a ruling made on Friday, the U.S. government has won an appeal in London's High Court, bringing Assange, the 50-year-old founder of Wikileaks, one step closer to being extradited from Britain to the U.S.

According to Judge Timothy Holroyde, the court "allows the appeal."

The Australian entrepreneur will face criminal accusations in the United States, including violating an espionage statute and plotting to hack federal systems.

According to Holyrode, the U.S. has promised Britain that Assange's incarceration will be subject to particular restrictions.

U.S. vows to lower the danger of suicide comforted the judges. His fiancé stated that they planned to file an appeal.

Assange is wanted in the United States in connection with the disclosure of thousands of secret papers in 2010 and 2011.

Senior justices determined that the lower court's ruling in January was predicated on the likelihood of Assange being confined in severely restricted prison circumstances if extradited.

However, U.S. officials eventually assured him that he would not face the most severe sanctions unless he committed a conduct in the future that deserved them.

According to Amnesty International, the promises are “discredited by their admission that they reserved the power to rescind such pledges.”

Wikileaks' editor-in-chief, Kristinn Hrafnsson, said in a statement “Julian's life is once again under severe threat, as is journalists' right to disclose data that governments and businesses find embarrassing.”

“This is about the freedom of a free press to publish without fear of being intimidated by a bullying superpower,” he continued.

Assange’s fiancé Stella Moris has slated the UK High Court’s decision to accept the U.S. government’s appeal against his blocked extradition on International Human Rights Day.

“How cynical to have this decision on this day, to have the foremost publisher and journalist of the past 50 years… accused of publishing the truth about war crimes, about CIA kill teams,” she said.

Moris added, “Julian exposed the crimes of CIA tortures, and now we know that those CIA killers were planning to kill him too.”

Amnesty International called the High Court decision a “travesty of justice,” adding that by allowing the appeal, the court had chosen to accept “deeply flawed diplomatic assurances” from the U.S. government that Assange would not be held in solitary confinement in a maximum-security prison.

Wikileaks not only lifted the veil of secrecy around America's modern-day crimes of empire — tortures, rapes, and killings, it also revealed the coercive techniques used by the U.S. – bullying, bribery – to avoid international legal accountability, yet claiming the authority to criminalize people all over the world. "Justice," like past incarnations of civilizational logic, is built as a one-way street.

“For shattering these pretensions of innocence, Julian Assange has joined the ranks of those punished for breaching civilization’s taboos; those once condemned, as the eminent scholar Talal Asad writes, for ‘the familiar religious sins of heresy, blasphemy, and sacrilege or, in a secular world dominated by the modern nation-state, the crimes of treason and terrorism.’ Or, as in Assange’s case, simply for the offence of revealing the truth,” Azeezah Kanji, a legal academic and writer based in Toronto wrote in Al Jazeera.

The Guardian quoted Biden in February as saying, "Democracy doesn’t happen by accident." Yes, it doesn't. But, is the United States the perfect role model for the application of democracy?

Democracy died in darkness.