TEDPIX loses 4,900 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 4,941 points to 1.344 million on Saturday (the first day of Iranian calendar week).

As reported, over 5.692 billion securities worth 28.627 trillion rials (about $681.5 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index dropped 4,806 points and the second market’s index fell 6,224 points.

TEDPIX gained 9,000 points (less than one percent) to 1.349 million in the past Iranian calendar week.

During the past week, the indices of Isfahan Refining Company, Sabzevar Pars Steel Complex, Social Security Investment Company, and Barekat Pharmaceutical Group were the most widely followed ones.

Head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) has said the government is following new strategies to avoid pre-ordered pricing in the stock market in the long term.

“The government's policy, in the long run, is to avoid pre-ordered pricing. This policy has been repeatedly stressed by the president and the government's economic team and has been placed on the government's agenda,” Majid Eshqi said on November 14.

According to the official, supply and demand should be the only determining factor for setting the price for a share.

“We need to move away from imperative policies so that companies can be profitable in the long-term,” he said.

