Gas oil consumption falls 10% following NIOPDC fuel allocation plan

TEHRAN – Deputy head of the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC) has announced a 10-percent decline in the country’s gas oil consumption following the implementation of a program for monitoring the allocation of fuel to various transportation fields.

“Implementation of the fuel allocation survey which was conducted over a smart fuel supply system has led to a reduction of about 10 percent in gas oil consumption in the country’s transportation sector,” Ali-Akbar Nejad-Ali said.

Emphasizing the reduction of seven to 10 million liters of the country‘s daily gas oil consumption following the implementation of the mentioned plan, Nejad-Ali said: “The fuel allocation survey plan for the transportation fleet is performance-based, that means, a general gas oil quota and a performance quota are separately allocated to vehicles.”

According to the official, the second quota is allocated based on the vehicles’ performance (the distance they travel) which is assessed by the NIOPDC based on the information received from the Iran Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization as well as the municipalities across the country.

In this regard, the cars that work more and travel longer distances receive more fuel and vice-versa.

He noted that based on the latest statistics on the daily gas oil supply to the transport fleet including trucks and passenger buses, in the seventh month of the current Iranian calendar year (September 23-October 22) on average about 59 million liters per day of gas oil was distributed across the country.

“The actual amount of daily consumption by these vehicles is about 52 million liters per day on average, which indicates a nine percent increase compared to the last year,” Nejad-Ali said.

Regarding the benefits of implementing the fuel allocation survey plan in the country, he said: "Due to the low price of gas oil in the country compared to neighboring countries, the implementation of this survey plan, in addition to a fair distribution of the fuel in the country (based on performance) and systematization of fueling process, will limit the distribution of the mentioned fuel to the official fuel network, so, the exact amount of daily gas oil consumption in the country can be monitored and evaluated.”

EF/MA