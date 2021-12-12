Culinary festival marks National Nurses Day

TEHRAN – A one-day culinary festival was held in Velayat Hospital, the northern city of Rasht, Gilan province on Saturday.

Entitled “Healthy Food for Healthy Life”, the festival sought to mark National Nurses Day and celebrate the 6th anniversary of Rasht’s registration as a Creative City of Gastronomy by UNESCO, the deputy tourism chief announced on Sunday.

Some 40 nurses participated in the festival, offering a variety of local and indigenous dishes from across the province, CHTN quoted Hamidreza Azarpur as saying.

From the sales of the food, the proceeds will be donated to help needy patients with burn complications, the official added.

Gilan has a significant capacity in the field of food tourism, as 16 local dishes have been registered as national heritage before Rasht was added to the UNESCO Creative Cities list, he explained.

He also noted that Gilan restaurants are required to offer local dishes on their menus.

Rasht was named a new member of the Creative Cities Network of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 2015.

According to UNESCO, Rasht’s gastronomy sector benefit from a rich variety of natural resources and rely on the exploitation of local resources, especially various species of fish and in-season products. Above all, gastronomy in Rasht is synonymous with the protection and promotion of cultural heritage. Throughout generations, Rashti cuisine has not only carried on ancient recipes but also unique cooking utensils and methods.

While gastronomy fosters a sense of community and intercultural and intergenerational dialogue, it is also a key driver for sustainable urban-rural interconnection and economic prosperity. In addition, Rasht offers a wide range of workshops and vocational training in the fields of gastronomy and agro-food, emphasizing sustainable ways of production and consumption of healthy food.

Iranian cuisine, usually dominated by fragrant herbs, varies from region to region. It principally accentuates freshness, deliciousness, and colorfulness.

Experts say that food is not merely an organic product with biochemical compositions. However, for members of each community, food is defined as a cultural element.

No Persian meal is complete without an abundance of herbs. Every table is usually set with sabzi khordan, a basket of fresh herbs, radishes, and scallions, which are eaten raw and by the handful. Persian cuisine is, above all, about balance — of tastes and flavors, textures and temperatures.

