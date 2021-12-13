Govt. strongly seeking expansion of trade with world

TEHRAN - Vice President of Iran for Economic Affairs Mohsen Rezaei has said the government is strongly pursuing new strategies to open new ways for the expansion of trade with the world, the portal of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) reported.

Making the remarks in a ceremony held on the occasion of the National Export Day at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds Persian Gulf Hall on Monday, Rezaei said: “We are seeking the lifting sanctions and we want to seriously open the way for Iran's trade with the world."

The ceremony was attended by senior officials including the First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, Vice President for Science and Technology Sourena Sattari, and the Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin.

“We are looking for big reforms and technical and precise changes in the country's economy and we have no choice but to take big steps,” Rezaei said.

“Customs, ports, logistics to marketing and branding are all important to us,” he stressed.

The official noted that these economic reforms have already started in the field of trade, and the first step in the trade reforms was the directive issued by the heads of the three branches of the government to facilitate exports.

“In addition to the trade reforms that are underway, we also have plans to reform the distribution of subsidies, the energy sector, and the banking sector,” Rezaei added.

The official noted that in making the decisions regarding the necessary changes in various sectors, the government has consulted with the country’s private sector representatives and has considered their views in making the mentioned decisions.

Referring to next fiscal year’s budget reforms, he said: "The reforms have been done in favor of producers and exporters, and the creation of project funds is one of these reforms."

Providing financial support for exports and the elimination of cumbersome and unnecessary regulations are also on the agenda, he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rezaei said: “President Raisi's emphasis is on surging the exports, and we will do our best to make the decisions for realizing this goal at the government's economic headquarters and follow them from there."

Export obstacles to be removed

Further in the meeting, Industry Minister Reza Fatemi Amin mentioned a comprehensive plan for the development of the country’s foreign trade and said: “With the finalization of the comprehensive foreign trade plan, the barriers and problems in the way of exports and imports will be removed quickly and exchanges will be facilitated.”

"Positive trade balance, creating employment, technology transfer, and attracting investment are the most important factors that should be taken into account while making export-related decisions,” he said.

Referring to the Industry Ministry’s three major strategies to achieve export goals, Fatemi Amin noted: “Creating an international network and being placed in such a chain is a strategy that can lead to an export boom for the country.”

"The direct connection of Iranian businesses with the international arena, instead of government relations, is the strongest type of economic relationship that does not change in political disputes,” he said, pointing to the second strategy which is establishing a direct connection between Iranian traders and their counterparts.

Production of Iranian goods in export markets was mentioned by the minister as the third solution.

Exemplary exporters honored

During the 25th National Export Day ceremony, the country’s top exporters were also introduced and honored.

In order to identify the top exporters, the performance of about 500 exporters was assessed, out of which two exporters were rewarded with Export Honorary Medals, seven exporters were recognized as excellent exporters, 37 exporters were recognized as national exporters and five exporters were celebrated as good exporters.

