Will Britain’s PM resign as scandals rise?

TEHRAN - It’s not going too well for the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. According to the latest opinion polls, his popularity has fallen to its lowest level since he took over as the country's leader. A YouGov suggests Johnson's net favorability level stands at -42, down 11 points since mid-November. And it follows a series of what appears like never-ending scandals.

This is while the net favorability of the main opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer is virtually unchanged at -14. This loss for Johnson has taken its toll on his ruling Conservative party which has taken a hit in popularity as well. The opinion polls show the Tories have lost their lead to the main opposition Labour party. In a snap poll for Savanta ComRes, A majority (54%) of British adults questioned after the allegations came to light said Johnson should resign. In 2019, Johnson won a landslide election victory but has is now struggling with scandals, the most recent of which was the emergence of a video showing his colleagues laughing and joking about Christmas Parties they held last year.

When reports emerged that parties were held at Downing Street, the PM's official residence, other government buildings, and at the Conservative Party's headquarters at the end of 2020, the UK premier denied any wrongdoing. When video evidence emerged, the headlines took a turn for the worst. Pictures released by a British national newspaper shows Johnson sat without a mask in close proximity with aides playing games for staff during the Covid lockdowns. Meanwhile, footage obtained by British media shows Johnson's now-former spokeswoman laughing and joking during the rehearsal for a press conference when being asked about one of the parties. She later publicly resigned in tears following the leak.

The controversy is the parties were held at a time when the rest of the country was ordered by the government to avoid such gatherings and were locked up at home, living under strict Covid-19 restrictions while the government was partying, laughing, and joking. Johnson is facing calls to resign from opposition MPs while facing anger from within his own party.

Labour leader Keir Starmer says he wishes he could "snap my fingers" and get Johnson to resign. Starmer branded Johnson "so weak" as he expressed his fury that the Prime Minister broke the government’s own COVID-19 rules when the rest of the country were ordered to obey them. The Labour leader accused the Prime Minister of having” lost the authority to lead” Britain amid the ongoing scandals. As well as saying how weak Johnson is as a leader, he also suggested the Conservative party are “so divided”. Starmer slammed the PM saying “He can’t provide the leadership we need at this crucial time. He is the worst possible leader at the worst possible time!”

The Scottish National Party's Westminster leader Ian Blackford says the prime minister was facing "a moment of moral reckoning" and should either quit or be removed by his party. "Downing Street willfully broke the rules and mocked the sacrifices we have all made, shattering the public's trust. The prime minister is responsible for losing the trust of the people. He can no longer lead on the most pressing issue facing these islands. The prime minister has a duty. The only right and moral choice left to him: it is for his resignation. When can we expect it?"

The emergence of the video has led to significant public backlash, and within the Conservative Party as well. Doctor Saleyha Ahsan who represents the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Group described the latest revelations as feeling “like a bullet to the chest,” and says the video brought back memories of that same month when her father fell ill with Covid and later died.

When the government was partying last Christmas, Johnson banned tens of millions of people from holding indoor gatherings or visiting their families. At the time, this is what he told the British public "It is with a heavy heart that I must tell you we cannot continue with Christmas as planned." Yet indoor social gatherings went ahead among government officials.

But that’s just one of several scandals that have rocked Downing Street as of late.

For several months, another scandal has been mounting and was back in the spotlight earlier this week. The Conservative Party was fined by the UK's Electoral Commission for "failing to accurately report a donation and keep a proper accounting record" over the refurbishment of the Prime Minister's apartment in Downing Street. The investigation was launched earlier this year following reports that Johnson had spent around $280,000 on refurbishing his flat. Text messages uncovered by the probe indicate Johnson may have misled his own standards adviser over how and who paid for the renovations.

Another scandal centers on a Foreign Office whistleblower that Johnson personally intervened to have the pets of a non-governmental organization, evacuated from Afghanistan during the collapse of Kabul in August, at the expense of people desperate to escape the country. A former government staff member Raphael Marshall told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday that "there was a direct trade-off between transporting pets and evacuating British nationals and Afghans evacuees, including Afghans who had served with British soldiers”. The testimony reflected the more damning British response to the Afghan crisis. Britain's then-Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab took several hours to respond to urgent requests and said many emails requesting evacuation were not even read.

This is a Prime Minister who had barely recovered from a lengthy "sleaze" row, which came to a head in November after he briefly backed plans to overturn the suspension of a fellow Conservative MP who was found to have violated lobbying rules. Owen Paterson sent multiple emails to government officials on behalf of two companies that between them paid him $136,000 as a consultant. Paterson then persuaded Johnson's government to change the laws so that his suspension would be overruled and instead refer the case to a newly formed parliamentary committee of MPs chaired by his Tory party colleagues. The backlash was so severe the government performed the quickest U-turn in the history of U-Turns, but the avoidable saga led to weeks of reports about secondary jobs held by Conservative lawmakers. Last month, the Labour Party, accused Johnson's government of "sleaze, cronyism, and corruption". Starmer said, "It's one rule for the Conservatives and another for everyone else”.

In yet another alarming scandal a 44,000-word investigation details multiple troubling examples of Islamophobia within the Conservative party. The inquiry looked into complaints of discrimination made to the party between 2015 and 2020 after the Muslim Council of Britain compiled a dossier detailing near-weekly Islamophobia cases involving various party members and was supported in its call by, among others, by Sayeeda Warsi, the former party co-chair. There have long been reports of widespread Islamophobia within the Conservative party. The report said two-thirds of all discrimination complaints that had been analyzed were anti-Muslim incidents. Johnson’s comments about Muslim women as looking like “letterboxes” and “bank robbers” merely added fuel to the fire.

So will Boris Johnson stay in his post as British Prime Minister? If an election was held tomorrow, he would be out of office, but since a general election is not on the agenda, the anger of the public and the seemingly never-ending scandals may just force the Premier to step down or the Conservative party may be forced to vote and replace him.