“A Hero” nominated for Golden Globes 2022

TEHRAN – “A Hero” by two-time Academy Award-winning director Asghar Farhadi has been nominated in the Best Picture – Non-English Language category at the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards, celebrating the best in television and film.

“Compartment No. 6”, a co-production by Germany, Russia and Finland directed by Juho Kuosmanen, Japanese drama “Drive My Car” by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “The Hand of God” by Italian director Paolo Sorrentino, and “Parallel Mothers” by Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar are other contenders in this category as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group behind the event, announced the nominees on Monday.



“A Hero”, the winner of the Grand Prix (ex aequo) at Cannes 2021 also made the list of eligible films for the 94th Academy Awards in the International Feature Film category.

The film, which is a co-production between Iran and France, follows Rahim, who is in prison because he was unable to pay a debt. During a two-day leave of absence from prison, he attempts to have his creditor withdraw his complaint over part of the sum owed. But things don’t go as planned.

Farhadi’s “A Separation”, a drama about a breakup, won the Golden Globe for best foreign-language film in 2012. The film also won Iran its first and only ever Oscar at the same time.

His “The Salesman” also received a nomination at the Golden Globe Awards 2017, however, it failed to win the honor. This drama brought Farhadi his second Oscar.

In the 79th Golden Globe Awards, “Belfast”, Kenneth Branagh’s black-and-white drama, has received nominations in seven categories, including best picture drama and best screenplay.

Director Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” has also been nominated in the seven categories, including best director and best picture drama.

The awards ceremony will be held on January 9, 2022, with TV screening after broadcaster NBC terminated the contract.

Photo: Amir Jadidi and Mohsen Tanabandeh act in a scene from “A Hero” directed by Asghar Farhadi.

