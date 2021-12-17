Yazd hosts President Raisi in his 12th provincial visit

TEHRAN – President Ebrahim Raisi visited Yazd Province on top of a high-ranking delegation on Friday, as the 12th provincial visit since he took office in August, IRNA reported.

Accompanied by members of his cabinet, including Energy Minister, Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister, Agriculture Minister, Culture Minister as well as Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare Minister, Raisi arrived at Yazd on Friday morning.

The aim of the president’s provincial visits is to get closely in touch with people and to resolve the problems in various provinces.

During the visit to Yazd province, Raisi’s cabinet members traveled to various cities across the province and held talks with local authorities to resolve the problems in the region.

As reported, Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin traveled to Bafgh and Behabad cities, Minister of Transport and Urban Development Rostam Qasemi visited Meybod, Agriculture Minister Javad Sadati-Nejad went to Abarkouh and Mehriz, while Minister of Sports and Youth Hamid Sajadi traveled to Ardakan.

Speaking to the press upon arrival at the airport, Raisi noted that the government must help the situation in Yazd province to reach the desired point.

“So, for this purpose, in meetings with managers and authorities of the province, we will review the shortcomings and receive suggestions and proposals to solve the region’s problems during this trip,” the president said.

“The focus of our programs is to examine the obstacles and problems and decide what can be done in the province and address the rest in Tehran,” Raisi added.

Expressing that Yazd is a province full of capacities and it has also a hard-working, faithful, and revolutionary manpower, the president said: “The demands of people in this province are followed by the government and decisions are made to solve problems and meet the needs of citizens.”

