Italian Cuisine Week celebrated in Tehran

TEHRAN – The sixth Week of Italian Cuisine in the World was celebrated in Tehran on Wednesday at the residence of the Italian Ambassador, Giuseppe Perrone, to represent the best of Italian food and tradition abroad.

During the ceremony, seven dishes made by a combination of Iranian and Italian cuisine were presented, reinterpreted by the Italian chef Maurizio La Masa.

The Italian dishes were creatively combined with Persian flavors, including the most famous of which saffron, showing the food origin similarities among the two nations.

The annual Week of Italian Cuisine in the World is held on November 15-22. The focus for this year’s events was on Italian cuisine between tradition, innovation, and sustainability.

Since mid-November, Italian diplomatic and consular offices have been promoting different events across the world, such as cooking courses, meeting with chefs, tastings and masterclasses, photographic exhibitions, and etc. to promote culinary traditions.

Different events characterizing the occasion took place in Tehran, in December.

FB/MG