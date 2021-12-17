President Raisi tours ancient lanes, spaces during Yazd visit

TEHRAN – On Friday morning, President Ebrahim Raisi toured several ancient lanes and spaces during his trip to Yazd.

The 12th-century Jameh Mosque of Yazd (Masjid-e Jameh) was amongst destinations the president visited where he sat down with the people for brief dialogs, CHTN reported.

Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Minister Ezzatollah Zarghami accompanied Raisi during the visit, the report said.

The oasis city is usually referred to as a delightful place to stay, or a “don't miss” destination by almost all of its visitors. It is full of mudbrick houses that are equipped with innovative badgirs (wind catchers), atmospheric alleyways, and many Islamic and Iranian monuments that shape its eye-catching city landscape.

It is home to countless traditional districts, qanats, mad-brick houses, bazaars, hammams, water cisterns, mosques, synagogues, Zoroastrian temples, and gardens.

Yazd is a living testimony to the intelligent use of limited available resources in the desert for survival. Its historical core was named a UNESCO World Heritage in 2017.

AFM