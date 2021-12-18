Over 4,000 passengers tested for coronavirus in a week

TEHRAN – A total of 4,011 passengers have been screened for coronavirus by thermal tests at the country's official borders over the past week, Mehdi Valipour, head of Relief and Rescue Organization affiliated to the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), said.

During the aforesaid period, IRCS forces have conducted 812 PCR tests and 2,194 rapid tests, he said, IRNA reported on Saturday.

He went on to lament that individuals, who tested positive, will be temporarily quarantined, under a plan to rapidly identify suspected cases of coronavirus and prevent the spread of new strains.

A total of 471 members of the IRCS cooperate for carrying out the plan in 16 provinces across the country, Valipour concluded.

With the cooperation of ministries of health and transport, a plan is being implemented with the goal of rapidly identifying and testing incoming passengers and keeping them in quarantine facilities, if necessary.

Thirty border checkpoints have been selected, including 18 land borders, nine air borders, and three sea borders, all incoming passengers will be tested and referred to the quarantine facilities in case of necessity.

Around 8,000 individuals enter the country via borders on a daily basis.

Negative PCR mandatory

On August 22, Iran announced that all travelers must have a negative PCR test certificate or a health card to enter the country during the Covid-19 pandemic, IRINN reported.

By the emergence of a highly contagious Omicron variant, countries are adopting new regulations to prevent the transmission of the variant, so that the Iranian Health Ministry has taken measures in this regard.

Iran’s National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control on November 27 banned arrivals from the African countries of Botswana, South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, and Swatini reacting to the new variant.

There are no direct flights from Iran to South Africa and travelers are not allowed to enter Iran, Iranians who want to travel must also be quarantined at the border to have two negative PCR tests.

Foreign tourists must buy coronavirus insurance from authorized companies when entering the country, and if they suffer from the pandemic in Iran, they will be provided with a place and treatment for 14 days.

Inbound passengers must have coronavirus insurance, which differs from the routine insurance coverage purchased by all tourists before the coronavirus era.

FB/MG

