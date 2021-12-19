Iran elected as vice president of ICID board

TEHRAN – The board of directors of the International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID) on their 72nd annual meeting on December 16 elected Iran’s Alireza Salamat as vice president for a three-year period, IRNA reported.

The International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage is a leading scientific, technical, and professional not-for-profit international organization working in the field of irrigation, drainage, and flood management to promote and achieve sustainable agriculture water management.

As a knowledge-sharing platform, ICID is dedicated to improving the status of agricultural water management practices including rain-fed agriculture, supplemental irrigation, deficit irrigation, and full irrigation. The ICID’s other core activities focus on the drainage of agricultural lands and the management of extreme climate events such as floods and droughts.

Each year, at the ICID’s annual board meeting, new vice presidents of the commission are elected from among the representatives nominated by the countries with maximum votes.

EF/MA