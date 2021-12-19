Tehran hosting intl. transportation expo

TEHRAN – The 5th International Exhibition of Transportation, Logistics and Related Industries kicked off in Tehran on Sunday in a ceremony attended by Transport and Urban Development Minister Rostam Qasemi.

Over 285 domestic and foreign companies including 40 startups, 22 knowledge-based companies, and companies from Japan, China, Russia, Sweden, and France are participating in this year’s exhibition, the portal of Transport Ministry reported.

Holding press conferences and a series of specialized meetings and conferences in the fields of rail, road, air, and maritime transportation are among the programs scheduled to be held in this three-day exhibition.

As reported the event is aimed at providing a platform to introduce products and innovations of the country's transportation and logistics industry, familiarizing experts and managers with the latest technologies in this industry, introducing the latest achievements and capabilities of the country’s transportation industry, reviewing the existing fields and potentials for improving the country's transportation and logistics industry, reviewing the quality of the products in this field and assessing their compliance with international standards, improving the business environment and creating productive employment in the country's transportation industry, determining the needs, capacities and capabilities of the transportation industry, supporting innovations, startups, and knowledge-based companies, and finally stabilizing a reassuring environment for domestic and international investors to participate in transportation projects.

During this exhibition, the latest achievements, services, and products of the country's knowledge-based companies, startups and companies, and organizations active in the transportation industry are also going to be unveiled.

Iran’s Real Estate and Housing portal to be launched soon

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 5th International Exhibition of Transportation, Logistics and Related Industries, Transport Minister Rostam Qasemi announced that the portal of the country’s real estate and housing system is going to be launched in the near future.

According to Qasemi, the data provided by this system can be used as a basis for future planning.

“We are waiting for the permit to launch the real estate and housing system. People should register in this portal because this system can provide a good infrastructure for future planning,” the minister said.

Transportation could account for 20% of GDP

Emphasizing on strengthening the transportation sector, Qasemi said: "If the transportation sector grows, it can account for up to 20 percent of the country’s gross domestic product."

According to the minister, developing the infrastructure in this sector could increase the transit of goods through Iran and consequently raise the country’s revenues.

He further stressed the need for encouraging the private sector to participate in transportation projects like freeways, and said: “We are looking to make transportation projects attractive for the private sector.”

"We have many semi-finished projects both in the railway and in the roads sectors, the completion of which is important for us. Our country has a special geopolitical position, which has made the completion of railway projects and semi-finished roads important to us,” the official said.

Regarding the modernization of the road transportation fleet, Qasemi said: "there are currently 400,000 trucks active across the country of which we plan to renovate 160,000."

