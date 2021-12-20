Over $67m to be allocated for developing PSEEZ by Mar. 2022

TEHRAN - Managing Director of Iran’s Pars Special Economic Energy Zone (PSEEZ) has said 20 trillion rials (about $67.3 million) of funding is going to be provided for developing the infrastructure in this zone by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2022).

Sekhavat Asadi noted that over the past few months some good measures have been taken to strengthen and stabilize revenue sources for Pars Energy Special Economic Zone Organization, Shana reported.

According to Asadi, the necessary licenses have also been obtained for the allocation of more funding for this zone in the near future.

“Considering the coordination made with Iran's Free Zones High Council, a substantial portion of the zone's financial needs for infrastructure development and environmental protection is expected to be provided,” the official said.

Emphasizing the pivotal role of Pars Energy Special Economic Zone Organization in developing the infrastructure of this strategic region in southern Iran, the PSEEZ managing director said: "Flood control is our first priority in the current year, for which effective measures have been taken. In this regard, several dams and waterways are under construction to prevent damage to transmission lines and refineries.”

Asadi pointed to the other PSEEZ priorities this year, saying: “The reconstruction of boulevards and city highways in the region and the implementation of emergency plans such as the reconstruction of part of the Persian Gulf airport is on the agenda and will be finalized by the end of this year.”

According to him, the development of port capacities and increasing the capacity, and organizing electricity transmission lines in the region, along with the implementation of projects related to water distribution networks are other major issues being followed up by this organization.

Asadi further informed about the environmental activities in this organization and stated: “We have already signed a memorandum of understanding with Department of Environment based on which we are going to establish several air pollution monitoring stations in the region.”

Located in the port city of Assaluyeh, PSEEZ is home to several petrochemical complexes that receive gas and gas condensate feedstock from the giant South Pars gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf.

The zone is the hub of Iran’s exports of major non-oil commodities that are gas condensate and petrochemicals.

