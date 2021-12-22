Gas storage at Shourijeh to be increased by 100% in 3 years

TEHRAN – The amount of gas storage at Shourijeh storage facility will be risen by 100 percent in the next three years, the managing director of Iran Gas Engineering and Development Company announced.

Reza Noshadi said that the daily storage capacity of Shourijeh will rise to 40 million cubic meters (mcm) from 20 mcm.

As one of the world’s top gas producers, Iran has been following a plan to expand its underground natural gas storage capacity to ensure that enough natural gas is available during peak demand periods to avoid electricity supply shortfalls in the future.

According to the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC)’s plans, the capacity of the two storage facilities, Sarajeh and Shourijeh, is planned to increase to over seven billion cubic meters in near future.

