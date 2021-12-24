Tehran, Ashgabat discuss electricity cooperation

TEHRAN- In a telephone conversation on Friday, Iranian Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian and Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister Charymyrat Purchekov explored the ways for the expansion of bilateral cooperation in the field of electricity.

Emphasizing the good relations between the two countries in the field of electricity, the two sides examined and emphasized the ways of further development of cooperation in the field of electricity exchange, export of technical and engineering services of Iran in the field of electricity to Turkmenistan and development of the two countries’ synchronization of power grids.

Last week, Mehrabian said the country is currently able to exchange electricity with Afghanistan, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Armenia, and Turkey.

As reported, developing energy diplomacy and exchange of electricity with the neighboring countries has been among the top priorities of the energy minister and in this regard, Mehrabian had underlined the synchronization of the country¡¯s electricity network with that of Russia as well as joining the power grid with the Persian Gulf Arab nations among the plans during his tenure.

The minister said Iran has great potential for exporting electricity and power equipment to the countries in the region and the energy ministry has had good success in this area over the years.

MA/MA