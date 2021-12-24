Iran launches its first solar cell plant

TEHRAN- Iranian Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian inaugurated the country’s first solar cell factory in Khomein county, in central Markazi province, in a ceremony on Thursday.

The pilot 150-megawatt (MW) plant has been set up by the Iranian experts relying on domestic knowledge and technology.

Addressing the press on the sidelines of the mentioned inauguration ceremony, the minister said depending on the capacity of the country, it is possible to increase these units.

Referring to the 13th government's serious plan for the development of renewable power plants, the official announced that the generation of 10,000 MW of electricity from solar farms of the country in a period of four years has been targeted.

Mehrabian also mentioned the government's support for investors in the industrial and renewable energy sectors, and said: "Next year's budget bill with a development approach envisages several clauses in support of renewable energy, which is unprecedented."

It is expected that with the support of the parliament and the approval of this bill, a great change will take place in the country, he underlined.

“In the past, solar panels were produced in the country and today solar cells are produced in Khomein”, he added.

“The solar cell production line in Khomein was put into operation today with an annual production capacity of solar panels for the generation of 150 MW of electricity, and this unit has planned to produce solar panels for the generation of 1,500 MW”, the minister further informed.

Renewables, including hydropower, account for about seven percent of the country’s total energy generation, versus natural gas’ 90 percent share.

Overall, in the next four years, Iran is aiming for a 5,000 MW increase in renewable capacity to meet growing domestic demand and expand its presence in the regional electricity market.

According to Iran’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (known as SATBA), the number of small-scale solar power plants across the country which are used by households or small industries is increasing noticeably as Iranian households and small industries are embracing the new technology with open arms and investors also seem eager for more contribution in this area.

Iran is also planning on expanding its presence in the region’s renewable energy market.

Photo: Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian launches the country’s first solar cell plant in central Iran