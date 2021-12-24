Iran increases share of world's green universities

TEHRAN – A total of 42 universities from Iran have been listed among 1,000 green institutions worldwide, showing an increased share in comparison to the past two years, according to the University of Indonesia Green Metric overall ranking 2021.

The UI GreenMetric World University Ranking is an initiative of Universitas Indonesia which is being launched in 2010. Current criteria being used to rank universities were not giving credit to those that were making efforts to reduce their carbon footprint and thus help combat global climate change.

So, the world’s green universities are ranked according to six deciding factors contributing to sustainability including setting and infrastructure, energy and climate change, waste and water management, transportation, and education worldwide.

Totally, 42 universities of Iran were listed in the ranking, this year, which shows an increase of 1 and 20 institutions compared to 2020 and 2019, respectively.

In 2020, two universities of Zanjan and Kashan were listed among the top 100 green institutes, while, in 2021, only the University of Zanjan remained among the top 100.

University of Zanjan, University of Kashan, University of Mohaghegh Ardabili, Alzahra University, Kashan University of Medical Sciences and Health Services, Razi University Kermanshah, University of Isfahan, Ferdowsi University of Mashhad were placed among the first 300.

While Wageningen University and Research of the Netherlands came in first with a total score of 9,300, the University of Zanjan ranked 95th with a total score of 7,850.

The University of Nottingham and the University of Groningen came in second and third respectively.

Iranian universities in world rankings

Most recently, a total of 51 universities from Iran have been listed in the Islamic World University Rankings 2021 announced by the Islamic World Science Citation Center (ISC).

Also, fifteen universities from Iran have been listed among the best institutions worldwide, by the U.S. News and World Report Best Global Universities rankings 2022.

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Graduate Employability Rankings 2022 list has been released, which included three Iranian universities out of a total of 550 institutes worldwide that highlighted graduate employment processes.

Some 41 Iranian universities in engineering sciences and 12 universities in computer sciences have made a place among the top 1,188 universities in the world with the announcement of Higher Education World University Rankings 2022 by subject.

It also has introduced 59 Iranian universities among the top institutions in World University Rankings 2022.

The THE Education Young University Rankings 2021 listed 26 Iranian institutions among the world’s best universities that are 50 years old or younger.

Moreover, some 34 Iranian universities and institutions were listed among the top 1,000 in the world, according to Shanghai Ranking’s Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2021.

