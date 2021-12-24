Men donate bowls, axes, daggers to heritage department

TEHRAN – Four individuals have recently donated bowls, axes, daggers among other relics to the cultural heritage department of Kerman province.

“42 historical relics have been donated to Kerman’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department,” a local police commander in charge of protecting cultural heritage said on Saturday.

Jars, cups, vases, earthenware dishes, and a bronze spearhead constituted other relics given by the four ‘honorary guardians’, the official noted.

Big and sprawling Kerman province is something of a cultural melting pot, blending various regional cultures over time. It is also home to rich tourist spots and historical sites including bazaars, mosques, caravanserais, and ruins of ancient urban areas.

The southern province is bounded by the provinces of Fars on the west, Yazd on the north, South Khorasan on the northeast, Sistan-Baluchestan on the east, and Hormozgan on the south. It includes the southern part of the central Iranian desert, the Dasht-e Lut.

AFM