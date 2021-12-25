Iran’s Zob Ahan handed transfer ban

TEHRAN – Zob Ahan football club have been banned by world governing body FIFA from signing players at the transfer window.

The Iranian football club have been banned due to unpaid debts to their former striker Darko Bjedov.

The Serbian forward played 32 matches for the Isfahan-based club and scored 10 goals for them.

Bjedov joined Zob Ahan in late January of 2020 but the Iranian club failed to pay his wage.

Zob Ahan have announced that the ban will soon be lifted.