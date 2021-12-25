Govt., Tehran private sector discuss agricultural issues

TEHRAN - The 82nd meeting of the dialogue council of the government and the Tehran Province’s private sector was held on Saturday, in which the attendees discussed issues related to the province's agricultural sector, the TCCIMA portal reported.

The meeting was attended by Governor General of Tehran Province Mohsen Mansouri and Head of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) Masoud Khansari, as well as the representatives of the province private sector.

During the gathering, the government and private sector representatives analyzed the province's agricultural sector and called for reforming the water consumption in agriculture as well as focusing on services and exports of agricultural products in the province as priorities for this sector.

In this meeting, it was stated that due to the water crisis and the issue of land subsidence, increasing the areas under cultivation is not a good option for supplying the province’s agricultural needs and policies should be aimed at improving productivity and using new appropriate cultivation methods

Speaking in this meeting, Khansari also mentioned the national budget bill for the next Iranian calendar year (starts on March 21, 2022) and noted that some decisions made in the budget bill like reducing the government costs and eliminating the allocation of subsidized foreign currency are expected to have positive impacts in the country’s economy if approved by the parliament.

