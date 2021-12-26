Tehran, Turin universities to exchange professors, students

TEHRAN – The Faculty of Agriculture and Natural Resources of the University of Tehran and the University of Turin, Italy, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to exchange professors and students.

The MOU was signed by Seyed Hossein Goldansaz, chancellor of Faculty of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and Stefano Geuna, chancellor of the University of Turin, Mehr reported on Saturday.

The University of Turin has joint fields with the University of Tehran in the fields of agriculture, forestry, and other fields with the faculties of agriculture and natural resources.

Exchanging professors for lectures, teaching, or research; exchanging students for research activities; holding joint online teaching courses for senior and doctoral thesis students; launching joint projects, short-term university programs such as seminars, webinars, internships, and workshops, and joint educational programs such as the award of a joint doctorate were cited as the focus of the memorandum.

“In the past, we have run joint doctoral certificate with some European universities, such as Nantes and Toulouse, France, and Valencia, Spain, and we plan to have this program with the University of Turin as well,” Valiollah Mohammadi, international vice-chancellor of the Faculty of Agriculture and Natural Resources, said.

According to the memorandum, we should also sign the Erasmus contract and provide financial support for the exchange of professors and students, he added.

In the last two years, 19 MOUs have been signed with various Asian, European, and neighboring countries, and 14 Erasmus agreements with EU-affiliated universities for the exchange of professors and students.

Iranian universities among world’s top ones

Most recently, a total of 51 universities from Iran have been listed in the Islamic World University Rankings 2021 announced by the Islamic World Science Citation Center (ISC).

Also, fifteen universities from Iran have been listed among the best institutions worldwide, by the U.S. News and World Report Best Global Universities rankings 2022.

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Graduate Employability Rankings 2022 list has been released, which included three Iranian universities out of a total of 550 institutes worldwide that highlighted graduate employment processes.

Some 41 Iranian universities in engineering sciences and 12 universities in computer sciences have made a place among the top 1,188 universities in the world with the announcement of Higher Education World University Rankings 2022 by subject.

It also has introduced 59 Iranian universities among the top institutions in World University Rankings 2022.

The THE Education Young University Rankings 2021 listed 26 Iranian institutions among the world’s best universities that are 50 years old or younger.

Moreover, some 34 Iranian universities and institutions were listed among the top 1,000 in the world, according to Shanghai Ranking’s Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2021.

FB/MG