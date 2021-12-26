“Peaceful on Purpose” published in Persian

TEHRAN – “Peaceful on Purpose: Secrets of a Stress-Free and Productive Life” by American writer Joel Osteen has been published in Persian.

The book, which was published in May 2021 by Kindle Edition, has been translated by Roya Ebadi. Shabgir is the publisher of the Persian edition.

The opposite of peace is worry and stress. Both are thieves that rob you of your sleep, joy, creativity and good decisions. If you allow them into your mind, they can even keep you from your destiny. But if you learn how to change your automatic responses to these struggles and give your problems to God, He can go to work in your life.

If you’re tired of living in tension and anxiety, then it’s time to change. In “Peaceful on Purpose”, you will discover that you weren’t designed to carry the heavy load yourself: step back to let God step in. Find peace so that you can stop worrying about your health, job, finances, or relationships.

Life may be chaotic all around you, but you can live grounded in a calm spirit by drawing on scriptural examples and Joel’s insightful personal experiences to find fulfillment. Learn how to give it to God so that He can exceed your expectations.

Osteen is the author of seven New York Times bestsellers. His televised messages are seen by more than 10 million viewers each week in the United States, and millions more in 100 nations around the world.

His 24-hour channel on SiriusXM Satellite Radio and millions of social media followers have prompted numerous publications to name him as one of the most influential Christian leaders in the world.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Joel Osteen’s book “Peaceful on Purpose”.

