TEDPIX gains 16,000 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 16,302 points to 1.4 million on Monday.

Over 6.699 billion securities worth 40.142 trillion rials (about $138.4 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 18,135 points, and the second market’s index gained 13,352 points.

TEDPIX rose 66,000 points (5.1 percent) to 1.359 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

During the past week, the indices of Mobarakeh Steel Company, Iran Khodro Company, Saipa Company, Social Security Investment Company, National Copper Company, and Barekat Pharmaceutical Group were the most widely followed ones.

On December 18, Head of Iran’s Capital Market Development and Stabilization Fund Amir-Mehdi Sabaei has said the National Development Fund of Iran (NDF) is going to deposit 120 trillion rials (about $510 million) into the fund to support the stock market.

“According to a recent decision of the government's Economic Coordination Headquarters, 120 trillion rials of new deposits will be made by the National Development Fund, which will be gradually transferred to the account of the Capital Market Development and Stabilization Fund,” Sabaei said.

MA/MA