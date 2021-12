TEHRAN – The 2022 January transfer window of Iran Professional League (IPL) will open on Jan. 16.

The window runs for a month. It opens on Jan. 16 and closes on Feb. 12.

The 2022 January transfer window for the First Division will also open on Feb. 5 and will run until March 3.

The window of Second Division will open on Feb. 12 and will close on March 9.