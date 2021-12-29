Iran Parliament thanks Army for thwarting Taliban aggression

TEHRAN – A group of Iranian lawmakers has issued a statement appreciating the Iranian Army for responding to a recent Taliban aggression against Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan province.

Ali Karimi Firouzjaei has read the joint statement during a session on Wednesday. “During the recent transgression by the Taliban against some of the border bases and turrets in the Sistan and Baluchistan region, the army's ground forces with full strength, full authority and operational surveillance immediately appeared and pushed the group back to the depths of Afghanistan,” the statement said, according to IRNA.

The lawmakers added, “We, the members of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, on behalf of the nation, have always appreciated the around-the-clock efforts of this powerful force, and we ask God Almighty for the success of the army and other military and border forces. We would like to thank the Commander-in-Chief of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Commander of the Ground Forces and other senior commanders, officers, and soldiers.”

In early December, following the border clashes between the Iranian and Afghan border guards, a Taliban spokesman while announcing control of the conflict on the common border said that the necessary orders had been issued to prevent similar incidents.

Zabihullah Mujahid said the clashes happened due to a misunderstanding.

